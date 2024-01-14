Police arrests seven POs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) during operation, here.

According to a police spokesman, Incharge PO staff Bashir Ahmad along with his team raided and arrested seven dangerous POs who were wanted to Apla police in robbery case.

The arrested accused include Akbar, Saqlain, Ramzan, Amir Hussain, Mohsin, Areeb and Hannan.

PO team also arrested a wine seller Saqlain during operation and seized 31 bottles imported wine from his possession.

The POs were handed over to relevant police stations.