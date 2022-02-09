UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Six Employees Of Mining Company After Cancellation Of Interim Bail

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 01:17 PM

After the cancellation of bail six employees of a mining company were arrested in a case of illegal mining of granite from the government forest Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :After the cancellation of bail six employees of a mining company were arrested in a case of illegal mining of granite from the government forest Oghi.

According to the details, District and Session Judge Mansehra Shahnaz Hameed Khattak canceled the interim bail of six employees of Indus Mining Company who were found involved in illegal mining on the land of government forests at Oghi, police arrested all of them from the premises of the district and session judge court.

Earlier, the forest department has lodged an FIR under the forest act against the six employees including Aftab Jadoon, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Arif, Mukhtiar Khan, Muhammad Ayub, Supervisor Anwar of mining company those were involved in illegal mining of precious stone granite from the Sher Ghar forest Oghi.

After registration of FIR against the employees, the company got the interim bail from the district and session court Mansehra a week ago, today on the second hearing their bail has been canceled.

