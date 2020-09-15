UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Six POs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police arrests six POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of A category, allegedly involved in different crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to arrest POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

He said, Wah Cantt Police arrested four A category POs namely Zaroon Shah, Shakir, Shad Ali and Sohab who were POs and wanted in a murder case.

Race Course Police also held two POs namely Hamza Rasheed and Malik Husnain.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

