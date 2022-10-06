Police arrests spouse over alleged killing of wife

Oghi Police Thursday arrested the alleged killer who axed his wife to death the other day at village Sairi Birbut area of Oghi police station

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Oghi Police Thursday arrested the alleged killer who axed his wife to death the other day at village Sairi Birbut area of Oghi police station.

According to the details, the accused Shahzad allegedly dismembered the head of his wife Mehr-un-Nisa in a minor domestic dispute and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Oghi police registered a case of 302 against the accused Shahzad on the complaint of the slain Mehr-un-Nisa's father and started an investigation and after passing 24 hours arrested him from his hideout.

The funeral prayer of Mehr-un-Nisa was also offered in her native village Sairi Birbut where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.