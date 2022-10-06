UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Spouse Over Alleged Killing Of Wife

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Oghi Police Thursday arrested the alleged killer who axed his wife to death the other day at village Sairi Birbut area of Oghi police station

According to the details, the accused Shahzad allegedly dismembered the head of his wife Mehr-un-Nisa in a minor domestic dispute and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Oghi police registered a case of 302 against the accused Shahzad on the complaint of the slain Mehr-un-Nisa's father and started an investigation and after passing 24 hours arrested him from his hideout.

The funeral prayer of Mehr-un-Nisa was also offered in her native village Sairi Birbut where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

