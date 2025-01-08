Police arrests street criminal in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Pinyari police encounter street criminals during patrolling.

A police spokesman informed that during an encounter with armed suspects on a motorcycle, a two-way exchange of fire took place.

A suspect was arrested on the spot in an injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

Identification of the suspect in custody was ascertained as Sahil Khokhar.

A pistol with ammunition was recovered from the possession of the arrested suspect.

The arrested suspect was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance

According to the initial investigation, the arrested and escaped suspects belong to an active street criminal group who were involved in robberies and looting in the areas of Pinari, Phuleli, Sakhi Pir and other police stations in the past few days