Police Arrests Street Criminal, Recover Marijuana, Stolen Motorcycle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler with a stolen motorcycle
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler with a stolen motorcycle.
The Police spokesman informed that SHO Pinyari Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed Chandio along with his team conducted a raid and arrested an accused Bilal Panhwer possessing 590 kg marijuana.
As per initial information arrested suspect have found street criminal who have confessed to being involved in motorcycle snatching and other robbery cases.
According to previous criminal records, accused have also been found in theft and possessing illegal weapon cases.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers8 minutes ago
-
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case6 minutes ago
-
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs6 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi holds grand Iftar reception to strengthen diplomatic relations6 minutes ago
-
Appropriate measures in place for PTI founder's security, LHC told6 minutes ago
-
PR CEO grants forgiveness for minor mistakes of employees6 minutes ago
-
Education ministry refutes misinformation regarding funding of HEC6 minutes ago
-
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million2 hours ago
-
BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition2 hours ago
-
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..2 hours ago
-
Central Chairman PHMA grieved2 hours ago