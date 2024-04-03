Police arrests street criminal, recover marijuana, stolen motorcycle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler with a stolen motorcycle.

The Police spokesman informed that SHO Pinyari Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed Chandio along with his team conducted a raid and arrested an accused Bilal Panhwer possessing 590 kg marijuana.

As per initial information arrested suspect have found street criminal who have confessed to being involved in motorcycle snatching and other robbery cases.

According to previous criminal records, accused have also been found in theft and possessing illegal weapon cases.

