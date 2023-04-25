UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspect Accused For Subjecting Woman To Rape

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Police arrests suspect accused for subjecting woman to rape

Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect for subjecting a 35 years old woman to rape in the premises of a temple

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect for subjecting a 35 years old woman to rape in the premises of a temple.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that a team of GOR Police Station had apprehended Bhagat Karamchand, who had been booked in the FIR as well under Section 376 which pertained to rape.

He added that the woman was referred to Liaquat University Hospital for a medical report.

The woman stated before the police that on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, she went to visit Rani Baagh and later Shiv Mandir with her son. She told that she discussed the problems of her life for guidance with the accused Karamchand at the temple who asked her to visit the temple again on the next day alone.

She added that when she reached the temple the next day, the accused took her to a room and threw some powder over her face which turned her unconscious.

The woman claimed that she was later subject to rape and that the accused threatened her to keep the sexual assault a secret.

Meanwhile, the GOR police produced Karamchand before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate who granted his 7-day physical remand for interrogation.

