Police Arrests Suspect For Molesting Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 09:14 PM

Police arrests suspect for molesting girl

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect charged in a FIR with subjecting a 18-year-old girl molestation after kidnapping

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect charged in a FIR with subjecting a 18-year-old girl molestation after kidnapping.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Sakhi Pir police station SHO Muhammad Parial Morio arrested Waseem Bhatti from Sakhi Pir area.

The spokesman said the alleged victim's mother Fauzia Hussain and Father Altaf Hussain complained at the police station on May 8 that their daughter had gone missing.

He added that two days after registering the FIR under sections 365-B, 376 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) the couple apprised the police that their daughter had returned home.

However, they complained to the police that she had complained of repeated molestation during illegal captivity by one Waseem Bhatti.

She later informed the police that she escaped from Bhatti's captivity and returned to her home.

The spokesman said SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has formed an inquiry committee consisting of SHO Morio and SHO Women Police Station Farzana Noor.

More Stories From Pakistan

