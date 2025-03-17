Police Arrests Suspect In Human Trafficking Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad police have arrested the prime suspect in a human trafficking ring that lured women with false marriage promises and sold them.
According to police spokesperson, the Daultpur police conducted a successful operation, apprehending the ringleader involved in smuggling women under the pretense of marriage.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Altaf, son of Ali Gohar Sukhaira, a resident of Vehari Chowk, Multan. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Farooq, managed to escape. The police have also taken the victimized women into protective custody.
The suspects had allegedly lured Mahak, daughter of Wilayat Hussain Arain, and Shabana, daughter of Haji Faqir Muhammad Bengali, under the false promise of marriage and attempted to smuggle them to Multan.
On the other hand SSP has directed the Daultpur SHO to ensure the safety of the rescued women while an in-depth investigation has been ordered to uncover all details of the suspect Altaf’s criminal activities, and the gathered evidence will be submitted to the court.
APP/rzq/mwq
