Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Police arrests suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A suspect allegedly involved in a motorbike lifting crime was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the Phuleli police.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that four suspects riding on two motorbikes engaged the police in an exchange of fire near Jurial Shah graveyard in Phuleli area while trying to escape the police.

However, he added, one of them sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but three others managed to escape.

The arrested suspect was identified as Sardar Baloch who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

According to the spokesman, during the initial interrogation the suspect confessed about his involvement in the crime of motorbike lifting.

He claimed that the police recovered a motorbike from Baloch's possession which was stolen from Nishat Chowk, in the Phuleli area, on the night of February 25.

