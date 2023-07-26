Open Menu

Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrests suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A suspected street crimi­nal was shot and injured in a police encounter near the Indus river bridge here Wednesday.

Ac­cording to the police spokesman, Naseem Nagar Police Station arrested an accused Majid Chandio after an encounter while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

However Police was conducting raids for arresting them.

The injured suspect was shifted to a nearby Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said the police recovered a pistol from his possession.

