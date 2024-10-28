Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition following an encounter.
According to a police spokesperson, Tando Yousuf Police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling in Tando Hyder chowk near Kalhora fly over.
He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his associates managed to escape.
The identification of the apprehended suspect have been ascertained as Nouman Jokhio who was shifted to Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.
