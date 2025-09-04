Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM
HNAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Police arrested one suspect in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to escape, during an encounter with Qazi Ahmed police.
Later on search police recovered a 30-bore pistol and live rounds from the possession of the injured suspect, who has been identified as Ali Asghar.
He was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, a district-wide blockade has been imposed to arrest the absconding accomplice.
According to initial investigation, the arrested suspect, Ali Asghar, has been involved in several robberies and theft incidents within the limits of Police Stations Daur, Bandi, Balo Ja Quba A-Section, B-Section, and Airport police station.
The criminal was identified as the leader of the gang. Police have obtained his previous criminal record, while raids are being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.
According to a police spokesperson, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabir Ahmed Sethar, said that police are fully vigilant for the protection of citizens’ lives and property. He emphasized that criminals cannot escape the grip of law, and effective measures are underway to eliminate crime across the district.
APP/rzq-nsm
