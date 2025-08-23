Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) One suspect was injured and arrested, while his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness as a result of police encounter which took place between B-Section Police and armed bandits near Kalhoro Mori.

According to police spokesperson, B-Section Police were on patrol when they received information about several armed men hiding with the intention of committing a robbery. When the police party reached the spot, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire.

Police retaliated effectively and bravely, resulting in the arrest of one injured suspect, while two others fled.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Aashiq Ali Wagan, a resident of Naushahro Feroze.He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

A 30-bore pistol along with live rounds was recovered from his possession. Police said the suspect is a habitual offender and has multiple criminal cases registered against him in the past while further criminal records of the accused from other districts are being investigated. Meanwhile, police have launched blockades and search operations across the district to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, appreciated the timely and courageous action of the police team.

He directed that strict operations should continue against criminal elements without any discrimination to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

APP/rzq-nsm