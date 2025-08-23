Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition After Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) One suspect was injured and arrested, while his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness as a result of police encounter which took place between B-Section Police and armed bandits near Kalhoro Mori.
According to police spokesperson, B-Section Police were on patrol when they received information about several armed men hiding with the intention of committing a robbery. When the police party reached the spot, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire.
Police retaliated effectively and bravely, resulting in the arrest of one injured suspect, while two others fled.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Aashiq Ali Wagan, a resident of Naushahro Feroze.He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.
A 30-bore pistol along with live rounds was recovered from his possession. Police said the suspect is a habitual offender and has multiple criminal cases registered against him in the past while further criminal records of the accused from other districts are being investigated. Meanwhile, police have launched blockades and search operations across the district to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, appreciated the timely and courageous action of the police team.
He directed that strict operations should continue against criminal elements without any discrimination to ensure the safety and security of citizens.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BVH MS appointed1 minute ago
-
"Drug Trafficking Foiled:1460 grams of heroin recovered,accused arrested1 minute ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter1 minute ago
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines11 minutes ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities11 minutes ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets head of Hand in Hand International in Brussels12 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River22 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws22 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours32 minutes ago