Open Menu

Police Arrests Suspect In Injured Condition After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) One suspect was injured and arrested, while his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness as a result of police encounter which took place between B-Section Police and armed bandits near Kalhoro Mori.

According to police spokesperson, B-Section Police were on patrol when they received information about several armed men hiding with the intention of committing a robbery. When the police party reached the spot, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire.

Police retaliated effectively and bravely, resulting in the arrest of one injured suspect, while two others fled.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Aashiq Ali Wagan, a resident of Naushahro Feroze.He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

A 30-bore pistol along with live rounds was recovered from his possession. Police said the suspect is a habitual offender and has multiple criminal cases registered against him in the past while further criminal records of the accused from other districts are being investigated. Meanwhile, police have launched blockades and search operations across the district to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, appreciated the timely and courageous action of the police team.

He directed that strict operations should continue against criminal elements without any discrimination to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

35 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

37 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

53 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

1 hour ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

1 hour ago
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan