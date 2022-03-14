UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspect In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 09:39 PM

A young man who was believed to have died in a road accident while riding a motorbike was actually killed by a man seeking repayment of Rs.5,000 loan from the deceased

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A young man who was believed to have died in a road accident while riding a motorbike was actually killed by a man seeking repayment of Rs.5,000 loan from the deceased.

The Baldia police here Monday arrested the suspect Khurram Maseeh for killing Soomar Mallah on February 23.

According to the police, Mallah was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in a critical condition and he was later referred to Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police was initially informed that Mallah was injured in a motorbike accident.

However, Mallah's brother Bachal Mallah expressed doubt on Maseeh who had brought his brother to the hospital and requested the police to investigate.

The probe later unearthed the involvement of Maseeh who had allegedly confessed his crime during the initial interrogation. Maseeh allegedly told the police that he struck Mallah's head with hockey stick which was later recovered by the police from his residence.

The FIR of the incident has been lodged at Baldia police station on complaint of Bachal and Maseeh has been booked under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

>