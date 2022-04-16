Police arrests suspect in murder of young girl

A woman has accused her husband for killing their young daughter whose dead body was found on April 14 in Aliabad area in the limits of Hatri police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman has accused her husband for killing their young daughter whose dead body was found on April 14 in Aliabad area in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police here Saturday arrested the suspect Saifuddin Noonari alias Saeed after registering an FIR on a complaint of Irshad Khatoon, mother of deceased young woman Saadia.

She maintained in the FIR that her husband's second wife Moomal always provoked her husband against her and her daughters.

According to her, she left her home on April 10 to stay for a few days at the home of their relative in Bhit Shah, Matiari district.

She added that she found her daughter dead on return.

She alleged that her husband often beat her and her daughter Saadia.

The police said they were awaiting the postmortem report which would establish the cause of death.

The arrested suspect had told the police that his daughter had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.