UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Suspect Involved In Killing Of Minor Girl: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:54 PM

Police arrests suspect involved in killing of minor girl: DPO

The District Abbottabad Police have arrested the alleged molestor and killer of minor girl Kashaf in village Akhreela on August 18, 2019 who confessed to his crimes before the investigation team

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The District Abbottabad Police have arrested the alleged molestor and killer of minor girl Kashaf in village Akhreela on August 18, 2019 who confessed to his crimes before the investigation team.

Said District Police Officer (DPO) Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that after the case registration, we formed an investigation team led by the Superintendent Investigation (SP).

The team got the call records of the suspects and sent the DNA sample of suspect Siraj son of Rasm sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while other suspects were released on bail, The DPO said.

He said that the accused Siraj during the investigation confessed before the team that he has committed the crime.

On 18th August a seven years old girl Kashaf daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing on Sunday outside her home. Her body was found from a deserted place near her home in the same evening.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Same August Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Indonesia announces surprise rate to offset tepid ..

48 seconds ago

National Book Foundation (NBF) organizes a seminar ..

1 minute ago

Minister inaugurates PM Imran Khan's cricket tale ..

1 minute ago

Dr Christian Turner CMG appointed new British High ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan team confirms participation for Asian Men ..

1 minute ago

Mexico arrests six police over 2015 Michoacan mass ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.