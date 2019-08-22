Police arrests suspect involved in killing of minor girl: DPO

The District Abbottabad Police have arrested the alleged molestor and killer of minor girl Kashaf in village Akhreela on August 18, 2019 who confessed to his crimes before the investigation team

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The District Abbottabad Police have arrested the alleged molestor and killer of minor girl Kashaf in village Akhreela on August 18, 2019 who confessed to his crimes before the investigation team.

Said District Police Officer (DPO) Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that after the case registration, we formed an investigation team led by the Superintendent Investigation (SP).

The team got the call records of the suspects and sent the DNA sample of suspect Siraj son of Rasm sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while other suspects were released on bail, The DPO said.

He said that the accused Siraj during the investigation confessed before the team that he has committed the crime.

On 18th August a seven years old girl Kashaf daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing on Sunday outside her home. Her body was found from a deserted place near her home in the same evening.