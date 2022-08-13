Police arrests suspect, recover passports

Police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a large quantity of passports from his possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a large quantity of passports from his possession.

According to details, Incharge CIA Police Inayat Ali Zardari along with Incharge DIB Branch Danish Bhatti carried out a raid on the house of Ramesh s/o Aloo Meghwar and arrested a suspect Naraain Meghwar and recovered passports from his possession.