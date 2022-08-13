UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspect, Recover Passports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Police arrests suspect, recover passports

Police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a large quantity of passports from his possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a large quantity of passports from his possession.

According to details, Incharge CIA Police Inayat Ali Zardari along with Incharge DIB Branch Danish Bhatti carried out a raid on the house of Ramesh s/o Aloo Meghwar and arrested a suspect Naraain Meghwar and recovered passports from his possession.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police CIA Criminals Dubai Islamic Bank From

Recent Stories

75th Independence Day to be celebrated on Sunday

75th Independence Day to be celebrated on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Local body elections to be held soon: AJK PM

Local body elections to be held soon: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
 Ten people tested positive for corona in Balochist ..

Ten people tested positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews LDA schemes

Minister reviews LDA schemes

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan congratulates nation on 75th Indepe ..

CM Balochistan congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.