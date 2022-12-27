UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Member Of Motorbike Lifter Gang, Recover Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022

Police arrests suspected member of motorbike lifter gang, recover vehicles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspected member of a motorbike lifter gang, recovering 3 stolen vehicles on his information.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police apprehended Naveed Sangrasi near the Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry, also recovering a pistol with bullets from his possession.

He added that the suspect later led the police to a place from where 3 motorbikes were recovered.

Search for the arrest of other gang members was underway, the spokesman said.

