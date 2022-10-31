UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Encounter

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter with the A-Section police near Crown wedding hall on Autobahn road

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter with the A-Section police near Crown wedding hall on Autobahn road.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that a police team stopped a motorbike for checking but the rider and the pillion rider tried to escape and one of them fired gunshots on the police.

The suspect Abid Ali Maachi sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and was arrested but his other accomplice escaped.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of Maachi but he had been booked in 2 FIRs at A-Section police station in Latifabad.

