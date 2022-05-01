Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Hatri police.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that a mobile of Hatri police station signaled three suspects riding on a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the suspects opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

According to him, one suspect sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike but his 2 other accomplices escaped.

The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the arrested suspect Saddam Hussain Khoso who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

He told that Khoso had been booked in 2 FIRs under sections 324, 353 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code as well as section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act.

The spokesman claimed that during the initial investigation it had emerged that Khoso was involved in several crimes of robberies, theft and snatching.

He further claimed that he was wanted in at least 4 FIRs lodged at Pinyari, Baldia and Hali Road police stations.

The crimes like robberies and snatching spiked in the month of Ramazan with the snatching of cash from the people coming out from the banks or after withdrawing cash from ATM machines becoming a routine occurrence.