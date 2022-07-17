Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspected outlaw injured during an encounter with the personnel of the B-Section Police Station in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police raided a locality near the river embankment in Latifabad Unit 10 after receiving information about the presence of a murder accused named Munawar Mughal.

However, he added, the accused opened fire on the police as soon as they reached the spot in a bid to escape but he got injured by a gunshot.

The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman said Mughal was wanted to B-Section police in the recent murder case of Akram Gorkan whose dead body was found in a graveyard in Latifabad with his throat slit.

The spokesman claimed that Mughal was also involved in the crimes of theft and robberies.

He claimed that the suspect was wanted by the police in at least 7 FIRs.