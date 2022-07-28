UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition during an encounter in Latifabad unit 4 area

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Hussainabad police during patrolling tried to arrest 3 suspected persons but they allegedly engaged the police in an exchange of fire in an attempt to escape.

However, he added, one of the suspects received a gunshot and was arrested but his 2 other accomplices escaped.

The spokesman identified the arrested suspect, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery, as Abid Solangi.

He claimed that Solangi was wanted by the police for his involvement in the crimes like robberies and snatching.

He told that a new FIR of attacking the police and possessing illegal weapons has also been lodged on Solangi.

