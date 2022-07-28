Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition during an encounter in Latifabad unit 4 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition during an encounter in Latifabad unit 4 area.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Hussainabad police during patrolling tried to arrest 3 suspected persons but they allegedly engaged the police in an exchange of fire in an attempt to escape.

However, he added, one of the suspects received a gunshot and was arrested but his 2 other accomplices escaped.

The spokesman identified the arrested suspect, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery, as Abid Solangi.

He claimed that Solangi was wanted by the police for his involvement in the crimes like robberies and snatching.

He told that a new FIR of attacking the police and possessing illegal weapons has also been lodged on Solangi.