Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road police station.

The police spokesman informed here that the Hali Road police engaged 3 suspected criminals in an exchange of fire during which Khalid Sangrasi alias Khalu sustained a gunshot and was arrested.

However, he added, 2 accomplices of Khalu escaped from the spot.

The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman said that Khalu was wanted by the police in at least 10 FIRs lodged at different police stations of Hyderabad since 2019.