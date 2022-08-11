UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

The police on Thursday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road police station.

The police spokesman informed here that the Hali Road police engaged 3 suspected criminals in an exchange of fire during which Khalid Sangrasi alias Khalu sustained a gunshot and was arrested.

However, he added, 2 accomplices of Khalu escaped from the spot.

The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman said that Khalu was wanted by the police in at least 10 FIRs lodged at different police stations of Hyderabad since 2019.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road Hyderabad Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging gra ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging graveyard

1 minute ago
 Present government would resolve the issues of non ..

Present government would resolve the issues of non-Muslims Pakistanis on priorit ..

1 minute ago
 Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues war ..

Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues warning

1 minute ago
 Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's p ..

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's policy: Atta Tara

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.