UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the limits of Baldia police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the limits of Baldia police station.

The police spokesman said on Monday that the clash took place near Al Khair Housing Scheme, where the suspect Anwar Dahani was shot injured during the exchange of fire and was later arrested, he added.

He further said that the injured person was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman said the police recovered a weapon from Dahani's possession.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Baldia From Weapon Housing

Recent Stories

Russian Tourists Right to Travel in Europe Not Und ..

Russian Tourists Right to Travel in Europe Not Undeniable - Lithuania Parliament ..

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Ho ..

DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Hold Referendum on Joining Russi ..

1 minute ago
 ACP Karachi announces "Live Music Aid Concert 2022 ..

ACP Karachi announces "Live Music Aid Concert 2022" to help flood victims

1 minute ago
 US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Ir ..

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Iran President for Questioning H ..

30 minutes ago
 Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.