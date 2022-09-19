Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the limits of Baldia police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the limits of Baldia police station.

The police spokesman said on Monday that the clash took place near Al Khair Housing Scheme, where the suspect Anwar Dahani was shot injured during the exchange of fire and was later arrested, he added.

He further said that the injured person was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman said the police recovered a weapon from Dahani's possession.