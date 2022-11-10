Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Hussainabad police station arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Mehran Park along the Indus River.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that a police team led by SHO Tahir Mughal engaged two suspects in an exchange of fire after the suspects tried to escape a snap checking.

The spokesman told that suspect Munir Ahmed Brohi was arrested after he sustained a gunshot but the other suspects managed to escape.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman maintained that the police was checking the criminal record of Brohi.