Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter near Mehran Park in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The police spokesman informed here yesterday that the exchange of fire occurred near the Park with three suspects who were riding a motorbike.

According to him, the two suspects managed to escape but the police arrested Suneel Maseeh in injured condition.

He claimed that the suspect during the initial interrogation, confessed his involvement in the robberies committed recently in the limits of A-Section, B-Section, Makki Shah, City and Hali Road police stations in Hyderabad.

The spokesman further claimed that Maseeh was booked in at least 22 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The Hussainabad police also registered a fresh FIR of the police encounter, nominating the suspect and his two accomplices who escaped.

