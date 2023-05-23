UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Hatri police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire at the Darya Beg Mughal link road.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday evening that the Hatri police during patrolling signalled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the suspects tried to escape and opened gunshots at the police.

He said the suspect Irshad Jhanjhno sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and he was arrested but his 2 accomplices managed to escape.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the 3 suspects were involved in the robbery at a mobile communication shop in the New Hyderabad City area the other day.

He added that the arrested suspect had been identified with the help of the CCTV footage.

He said the injured suspect and his associates appeared to be robbers but further investigation was underway.

