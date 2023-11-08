Open Menu

Police Arrests Suspected Robber After Exchange Of Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:48 PM

The police on Wednesday arrested a suspected robber during an exchange of fire, while two others managed to flee in the jurisdiction of the Taxila Police Station

According to the police spokesman, the police party was on patrol on Taxila Thatta Khalil Road when three motorcycle-borne outlaws opened fire on the police party. A robber was arrested in an injured condition, while two others managed to flee.

During the investigation, the arrested robber disclosed further details regarding more incidents in the Taxila and Wah areas.

In the initial investigation, the arrested robber also revealed that he had injured a local woman by firing during an incident of robbery a month ago.

After receiving information about the exchange of fire, a heavy contingent of police led by high-ranking police officials, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

