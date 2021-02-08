UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Swindler For Selling Tyre Chain To Thai Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police arrests swindler for selling tyre chain to Thai diplomat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The police here on Monday arrested a swindler who was selling tyre chain to a diplomat of the Thai embassy in Islamabad after entrapping his car in the snow .

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the district administration .

It was further stated that tourists were our guests and the promotion of tourism was our top priority, we were taking measures to facilitate the tourists.

The police arrested the accused of selling tyre chain on the higher price by deceiving Thai Second Secretary.

In the presence of Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat the vehicle of the diplomat recovered from the snow, the diplomat and his companions were shifted to DC house Nathiagali and after maintenance, the car was handed over to the owner and sent them Islamabad with security arrangements.

The district administration also received many complaints about the sale of tyer chain at a higher price during the heavy snowfall in Galyat, Ameen ul Hasan after identification of the person Shakeel who was involved in the crime arrested him.

The district administration also directed the masses to inform the control center if they encounter such people who were defaming the country and looting people.

Tourists can contact district control room number 09929310553 or police control room number 09929310033 or Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.

