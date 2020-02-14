UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Swindler; Recovers Currency Worth Rs 7 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police arrests Swindler; recovers currency worth Rs 7 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Industrial Area police on Friday arrested a criminal named Nayar Iqbal and recovered national and International Currency worth Rs 7 million from his possession .

According to police spokesman, the accused was working as a driver in the same house that he robbed and pretended as fire erupted in it.

Muhammad Afzal s/o Chaudhry Allah Ditta, resident of sector I-8, reported to police that his family had gone to Sargodha on February 8 and his driver namely Nayar Iqbal told him that fire erupted in his house.

He rushed to the scene and calls the police and fire brigade where they found that a bag with an amount of Pakistani and Saudi currency worth Rs 7 million was missing.

On his complaint, Industrial Area police took immediate action and registered a case against unknown thief.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh took serious notice of the case and constituted special police team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha along with SHO Industrial Area Muhammad Ashraf Rana, Inspector Mubarak Ali, ASI Muhammad Ramzan and others who work hard and succeeded to accomplish the task.

SP (Industrial Area) said that, on the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, he had constituted special police teams to curb the crime from his zone and for safety and security of citizens.

Zubair Ahmad Shaikh requested the citizens to submit all documents of servants hired for their houses. Mostly citizens have lost their precious due to this reason.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operation have appreciated the performance of Industrial Area police team and announced cash rewards and certificates for them.

