Police arrests three accused in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three dangerous accused of double murder as they killed two people including Niaz Joiya a year ago.

According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya who was considered as symbol of terror resident of 305/EB Sahuka was shot and killed by armed suspects riding on a car last year when he was participating in a ceremony.

A local shopkeeper also succumbed to his injuries after a firing incident.

The double murder case was registered in the Sahuka police station.

A police team led by SHO Sahuka Rauf Gujjar raided and arrested three accused named Nawaz alias Maju Chauhan, Niko Hans and Samran alias Samrana and launched further investigation.