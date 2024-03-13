Open Menu

Police Arrests Three Accused In Double Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police arrests three accused in double murder case

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three dangerous accused of double murder as they killed two people including Niaz Joiya a year ago.

According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya who was considered as symbol of terror resident of 305/EB Sahuka was shot and killed by armed suspects riding on a car last year when he was participating in a ceremony.

A local shopkeeper also succumbed to his injuries after a firing incident.

The double murder case was registered in the Sahuka police station.

A police team led by SHO Sahuka Rauf Gujjar raided and arrested three accused named Nawaz alias Maju Chauhan, Niko Hans and Samran alias Samrana and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Police Station Car

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

4 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

16 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

16 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

16 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

16 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

16 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan