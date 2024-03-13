Police Arrests Three Accused In Double Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three dangerous accused of double murder as they killed two people including Niaz Joiya a year ago.
According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya who was considered as symbol of terror resident of 305/EB Sahuka was shot and killed by armed suspects riding on a car last year when he was participating in a ceremony.
A local shopkeeper also succumbed to his injuries after a firing incident.
The double murder case was registered in the Sahuka police station.
A police team led by SHO Sahuka Rauf Gujjar raided and arrested three accused named Nawaz alias Maju Chauhan, Niko Hans and Samran alias Samrana and launched further investigation.
