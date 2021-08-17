Police arrests three criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Jarma police on Tuesday raided houses of notorious criminals in nearby village Chechna and arrested three persons and recovered arms from their possession.

Three persons who were facilitating criminals identified as Inamullah, Riazullah and Ashfaq Ali Shah residents of Chechna arrested with illegal weapons.

Weapons recovered from them included two pistols, one repeater and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Cases have been registered against the alleged facilitators in the Jarma police station.