UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Three Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police arrests three criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Jarma police on Tuesday raided houses of notorious criminals in nearby village Chechna and arrested three persons and recovered arms from their possession.

Three persons who were facilitating criminals identified as Inamullah, Riazullah and Ashfaq Ali Shah residents of Chechna arrested with illegal weapons.

Weapons recovered from them included two pistols, one repeater and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Cases have been registered against the alleged facilitators in the Jarma police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

11 minutes ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

13 minutes ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

16 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

18 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.