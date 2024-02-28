Police arrests three dacoits, seizes valuables

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Muzaffargarh Police have arrested three bandits and seized cash, four motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to official sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Jamal, acting on a tip, conducted raids at several locations and arrested three dacoits.

The police team recovered four motorcycles, solar panels, three batteries, and 206,000 rupees in cash from the dacoits.

The identities of the arrested men will be released at a later time. Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.