Police arrests three drug peddlers in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers.

According to details on the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed SHO Chelhaar police station along with his team arrested a drug seller Hero s/o Sartoo bheel and recovered 65 liter illicit liquor from his possession.

In a separate bid, SHO police station Kaloi with his team arrested a drug peddler Ahmed khan s/o Kaako Lund and recovered 1050 packets of safina gutkaa from his possession.

Mean while SHO police station Nangarparkar along with his team arrested a drug peddler Ghulam Shabir s/o Aayo khan and recovered safina gutkaa from his possession. District police registered cases against suspects under narcotics control act.