Police Arrests Three Murderers For Burning Seven Persons Of A Family Alive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested three alleged murderers who burnt seven persons of a family, few days ago, in Pir Jehanian village, in limits of Civil Line Police Station

According to SDPO Imran Rasheed, the alleged murderers namely Sabir, Manzoor and Zawar had burnt seven persons including a minor boy of two months, on October 17.

They allegedly tied seven persons and set their house ablaze. Resultantly, all seven persons died in the mishap.

Police, pursuing modern technology, traced three alleged killers. However, another two criminals, who planed this heinous crime, managed to escape abroad.

The killers were not happy with their sisters as their sisters had contracted marriages after their own choices.

