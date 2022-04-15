UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Three Outlaws, Seizes 390 Bottles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested three outlaws and recovered 390 bottles of wine from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested three outlaws and recovered 390 bottles of wine from their possession.

Working on tip-off, SHO Khangarh Imran Hameed raided and managed to arrest Abdul Waheed alias Babloo. Similarly, another two outlaws namely Haq Nawaz and Khizer Hayat were also arrested. The police recovered 390 bottles of wine from their possession.

