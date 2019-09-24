Police arrests two accused in separate raids

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected accused in separate raids.

Police team headed by SHO Hali Road Niaz Hussain Panhwer conducted raid and arrested an accused Punhoon s/o Kando Bheel who was an absconder in kidnapping case registered in Hali Road police station in the year 2018.

Police have produced the accused in local court which had sent him to jail.

In another raid, same police team also arrested an accused Umair alias Umi s/o Muhammad Raufullah Qureshi and recovered 500 packets of mainpuris, a contraband item from his possession and registered case against the accused.