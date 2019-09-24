UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Two Accused In Separate Raids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:35 PM

Police arrests two accused in separate raids

Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected accused in separate raids

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected accused in separate raids.

Police team headed by SHO Hali Road Niaz Hussain Panhwer conducted raid and arrested an accused Punhoon s/o Kando Bheel who was an absconder in kidnapping case registered in Hali Road police station in the year 2018.

Police have produced the accused in local court which had sent him to jail.

In another raid, same police team also arrested an accused Umair alias Umi s/o Muhammad Raufullah Qureshi and recovered 500 packets of mainpuris, a contraband item from his possession and registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Jail Road Same 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.