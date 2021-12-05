Police arrests two accused over stealing electrical appliances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) ::Billy Tang Police arrested two accused over stealing from electricity transmission lines, said police on Sunday.

SHO Billy Tang police station Irfan Khan and his police team have arrested the accused Muhammad Omar of Khurmato and Sarwar of Ghulam Banda Afghan Camp.

The accused had been stealing coils, oil and other electrical appliances from transformers and selling them for some time.

The stolen goods were recovered and taken into custody on the identification of the detained accused.

The arrested accused have been formally named in the theft case registered.