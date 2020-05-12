UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Two Drug Dealers, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Police arrests two drug dealers, narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman Tuesday said that on the special instructions of DPO Faisal Gulzar, SHO Jhal Chakian Inspector Abdul Majeed along with a team comprising Assistant Sub Inspector Razzaq Ahmed and Tahir Mehmood raided Chak No.

68 NB arrested two drug dealers Mohammad Arshad s/o Mohammad Khan and Irfan Azeem s /o Mohammad Bashir recovered 1.277 kg of hashish and 1 pistol 30 bore from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Your Thoughts and Comments

