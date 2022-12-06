UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Police arrests two drug peddlers

District West Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession in two separate actions.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District West Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession in two separate actions.

According to spokesman for West police, the Mominabad Police Station team arrested drug peddler Yousuf Sharif and recovered over 1kg hashish and cash from him.

The Pakistan Bazar Police Station arrested drug peddler Muhammad Anwar in a raid and recovered over 60 grams of heroin and drug money from his possession.

Arrested accused Muhammad Anwar was a habitual offender and had been to jail earlier also.

Cases against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Drugs Jail Money From

Recent Stories

Council of EU Says Agreed With EU Parliament to Am ..

Council of EU Says Agreed With EU Parliament to Amend Legislation on Ferry Servi ..

50 seconds ago
 UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics to Childre ..

UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics to Children to Prevent Strep A Outbreak ..

4 minutes ago
 Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australia ..

Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australian Open 2023 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying N ..

Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying No to Schengen Enlargement - Ch ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalizati ..

EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalization of Kosovo-Serbia Ties - Bor ..

13 minutes ago
 PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison f ..

PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison for public welfare, development ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.