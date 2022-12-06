Police arrests two drug peddlers

District West Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession in two separate actions.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District West Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession in two separate actions.

According to spokesman for West police, the Mominabad Police Station team arrested drug peddler Yousuf Sharif and recovered over 1kg hashish and cash from him.

The Pakistan Bazar Police Station arrested drug peddler Muhammad Anwar in a raid and recovered over 60 grams of heroin and drug money from his possession.

Arrested accused Muhammad Anwar was a habitual offender and had been to jail earlier also.

Cases against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.