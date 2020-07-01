Police arrests two drug peddlers, gutka, liqour recovered

The police in its ongoing crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers involved in selling of gutka and liquor

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The police in its ongoing crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers involved in selling of gutka and liquor.

On the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, the SHO Chachro police station with his team carried out a raid and arrested a drug peddler identified as Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 3300 packets of GND gutka from his possession and impounded a jeep.

Separately, SHO Nagarparkar conducted a raid and arrested an accused namely Maghan kolhi and recovered 125 liters of liquor.

The police registered cases against the accused.