Police arrests two drug peddlers, gutkaa, opium recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and opium from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Tharparkar Hameer jee kachhi with his team conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Zuber Ahmed s/o Haji Qadir Bux Brohi and recovered 5250 packets of safina gutkaa and impounded a motorcycle.

In another drive conducted near Mithi, an accused Veenjho s/o Hamtho was arrested and 50 gram opium recovered from him. Police have registered cases against accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.