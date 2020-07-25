Police arrests two drug peddlers, liquor, gutkaa recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 liters of illicit liquor and 5250 packets of safina gutka from their possession.

On the directives issued by SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Vijooto Inspector Muhammad Amin Junejo and SHO Kaloi Inspector Ghulam Rasool carried out raids in their territorial jurisdictions and held two accused identified as Kher Muhammad Muhammad Hanif Malah and recovered illicit liquor and safeena gutkaa and impounded Suzuki pickup from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused.