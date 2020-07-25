UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers, Liquor, Gutkaa Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police arrests two drug peddlers, liquor, gutkaa recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 liters of illicit liquor and 5250 packets of safina gutka from their possession.

On the directives issued by SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Vijooto Inspector Muhammad Amin Junejo and SHO Kaloi Inspector Ghulam Rasool carried out raids in their territorial jurisdictions and held two accused identified as Kher Muhammad Muhammad Hanif Malah and recovered illicit liquor and safeena gutkaa and impounded Suzuki pickup from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Tharparkar From Suzuki

Recent Stories

‘PPP would have been out to protest against rigg ..

17 minutes ago

DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario ..

35 minutes ago

Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, ..

42 minutes ago

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

45 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

50 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.