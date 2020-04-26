UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Two Gamblers,bet Money Recovered

Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Police arrests two gamblers,bet money recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals and anti social elements on Sunday arrested two gamblers.

According to report SHO Gharib Abad acting on a tip off carried out a raid on gambling den and rounded up two suspects Khuda Bux and Hassan nakrach while their three accomplices managed to escape.

Police recovered bet money from their possession and registered case against them.

