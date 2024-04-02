Police arrests two injured suspects in separate encounters

Hyderabad police claimed to have rounded up 2 suspects in injured conditions in separate encounters which took place in the limits of Fort and Phuleli police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Hyderabad police claimed to have rounded up 2 suspects in injured conditions in separate encounters which took place in the limits of Fort and Phuleli police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that an exchange of fire occurred between the Fort police and 2 suspects near Railway Dispensary during which one suspect sustained a gunshot wound.

He added that the injured suspect was apprehended but his accomplice managed to escape.

The suspect Shakeel Ali alias Qamar was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).He told that the Fort police were checking the previous criminal record of Qamar.

According to the spokesman, a suspect booked in 15 criminal cases for motorbike snatching, robberies and other street crimes was arrested in injured condition in an encounter near Razia Sultana school.

He claimed that the Phuleli police were patrolling in that locality when they spotted the suspects who allegedly attacked the police while trying to escape.

He said Shahnawaz Chandio alias Raja sustained a gunshot in his leg and was rounded up but his associate escaped on their motorbike.

Raja was shifted to the LUH for surgery of his bullet wound.

The spokesman informed that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the team of Phuleli police station for arresting Raja.