Police Arrests Two Injured Suspects In Separate Encounters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Hyderabad police claimed to have rounded up 2 suspects in injured conditions in separate encounters which took place in the limits of Fort and Phuleli police stations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Hyderabad police claimed to have rounded up 2 suspects in injured conditions in separate encounters which took place in the limits of Fort and Phuleli police stations.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that an exchange of fire occurred between the Fort police and 2 suspects near Railway Dispensary during which one suspect sustained a gunshot wound.
He added that the injured suspect was apprehended but his accomplice managed to escape.
The suspect Shakeel Ali alias Qamar was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).He told that the Fort police were checking the previous criminal record of Qamar.
According to the spokesman, a suspect booked in 15 criminal cases for motorbike snatching, robberies and other street crimes was arrested in injured condition in an encounter near Razia Sultana school.
He claimed that the Phuleli police were patrolling in that locality when they spotted the suspects who allegedly attacked the police while trying to escape.
He said Shahnawaz Chandio alias Raja sustained a gunshot in his leg and was rounded up but his associate escaped on their motorbike.
Raja was shifted to the LUH for surgery of his bullet wound.
The spokesman informed that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the team of Phuleli police station for arresting Raja.
Recent Stories
Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparations
Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval Group
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues14 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off13 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students18 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water13 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities13 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals23 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan23 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division23 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail13 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations13 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month13 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar13 minutes ago