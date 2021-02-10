UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Two Kite Sellers

Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Police arrested two kite sellers and confiscated 800 kites, strings rolls and other flying material here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested two kite sellers and confiscated 800 kites, strings rolls and other flying material here on Wednesday.

According to Urban area police,the team conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested two kite sellers-- Muhammad Usman and Zahid and recovered 800 kites, 200 strings rolls and other flying material from their possession,while further investigation was underway.

