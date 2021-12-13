Police arrests two members of dacoit gang:

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two members of an inter-districts gang of dacoits and recovered cash, motorcycles, mobile phones, laptop, cattle-heads and weapons from them.

According to police spokesman, Atta Shaheed Police team under the supervision of SHO Arif Hussain arrested two accused during a raid on an information and recovered Rs 800,000 cash, 09 motorcycles, three laptops ,04 cattles and two pistols from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Ali Raza and Hussnain Sajid.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in different cases.

The police have launched further investigations against the arrested criminals.

