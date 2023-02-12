UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Two Mobile Snatchers

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Police arrests two mobile snatchers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Cantt Police on Sunday arrested two-member gang of mobile snatchers from Ghaziabad.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafique said that Police was taking additional measures for the protection of the people and started crackdown against mobile snatchers in the Cantonment.

Two accused were identified as Haider and Zubair from their NADRA records. Around 12 mobiles, cash, pistol and bullets were recovered from the accused, the SP informed. The accused were involved in various mobile snatching incidents.

The SP said that case had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

