Police arrests two most wanted criminals from abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police after tireless efforts arrested two most wanted criminals from abroad accused in different murder cases.

The arrested criminals were identified as Waqas and Nadeem wanted in murder cases registered in New Town and Sadiqabad Police Stations murder cases who had fled abroad.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a police investigation team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah worked tirelessly to trace the accused and arrest them in the UAE.

Under the supervision of SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Rawalpindi Police Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Iqbal, Head Constable Bilal Qamar and Jahangir Khan went to UAE to arrest the accused.

The accused Waqas stabbed Haseeb to death in 2017 during a dispute in New Town Police Station area.

Six accomplices of accused Waqas have already been arrested and challaned while, the other accused Nadeem had shot dead Farhan along with his wife in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station in 2021.

The accused's wife Amna has already been arrested and challaned.

Moreover, the Rawalpindi Police also arrested three accused of murder in different cases registered in Sialkot, Gujarat and Sheikhupura and handed them over to the concerned police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated police team and said that no one is above the law adding, "no matter how clever the accused is, he cannot escape the grip of law".